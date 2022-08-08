IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Dominant India too good for men in maroon, visitors clinch series by 4-1

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India inflict series defeat on West Indies by a margin of 4-0

Florida| Team India as of now is doing, what they do best, dominate the opponents, and come up with a stern challenge for the opposition. India was 3-1 up in the series already when they turned up for the final T20I in Florida. Interestingly, the Indian team management decided to rest all the senior players and go ahead with the youngsters of the team to unearth their potential and give them some game time in the series.

In a sudden change of events, Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in the final ODI in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. India won the toss and they decided to bat first. Ishan Kishan was asked to open the batting alongside Shreyas Iyer. Kishan has been a constant member of the Indian team for some time now and has been opening the batting for India in the absence of heavyweights such as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Unfortunately, Kishan couldn't do anything noteworthy with his chance and perished for 11 runs off 13 deliveries. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer, who has been quite vocal about how he wants to bat at the top of the order made the most out of his opportunity and scored a blistering 64 off 40 deliveries. Iyer struck 8 fours and 2 sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 160.

After Kishan's dismissal, all-rounder Deepak Hooda walked in and he played a sublime knock of 38 off 25 deliveries. Skipper Pandya followed by Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel played some late cameos that helped India reach a score of 188 runs. When the West Indies ca,e out to bat, they surprised everybody by handing over the opening slot to their former skipper Jason Holder who was dismissed on a golden duck by Axar Patel. West Indies dasher and Rajasthan Royals veteran Shimron Hetmyer top scored with 56 runs but he could not help his team's cause and wickets kept on falling at regular intervals.

In one of its kinds of events, the Indian spinner claimed all the 10 wickets of the hosts which includes Axar Patel claiming 3 wickets, Kuldeep Yadav claiming 3 wickets, and Ravi Bishnoi claiming 4 wickets. India will now travel to Zimbabwe under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership to play 3 ODIs before they head into the Asia Cup.

Teams:

West Indies Playing XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

