IND VS WI, 4th T20I: Pitch Report - Here's everything you need to know

India will lock horns with West Indies in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Florida on Saturday.

India who are leading the series by 2-1 will try to win this match to seal the series. On the other hand, the Caribbean team will want to register a win and keep the series alive.

Following is the pitch report for the 4th T20I of India vs West Indies:

What is the average score on the ground?

It is a high-scoring ground where the average score lies between 160 -170.

Will toss matter?

According to the history of the ground, the team batting first has won more matches than the team batting second. Therefore, the team that wins the toss is expected to opt for batting.

What will be the role of weather?

The weather is expected to be sunny and windy during the match hours. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius throughout the match. The humidity is predicted to decrease as the match progresses. It is expected to fluctuate between 68% to 57%.

Full Squads:

Team West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan

