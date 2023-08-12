Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
  5. IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: India look to avoid series defeat against West Indies in Florida
India recorded a dominant seven-wicket win in the third T20I match to avoid a series defeat against West Indies.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2023 19:30 IST
India will enter the fourth T20I game against West Indies as favourites after recording a dominant win in the third game. West Indies lead the five-match series by 2-1 and will target to clinch a win today to avoid the game going to a decider on Sunday. With two games in two days, both teams are likely to make some big changes to their playing eleven. India will be looking for a positive knock from struggling Shubman Gill, who has recorded three single-digit scores in this series, but all eyes will be on the youngster Tilak Varma today.

 

  • Aug 12, 2023 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Pitch to favour batters in Lauderhill?

    Teams have won 11 of 14 T20I matches while batting first at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida with an average first innings score of 164. India and West Indies recorded 489 runs in a T20I game in 2016 here and fans can expect another high-scoring clash today.

  • Aug 12, 2023 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Any changes to both teams playing XI today?

    West Indies T20I Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

    India t20I Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan (wk), Avesh Khan

  • Aug 12, 2023 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Shubman Gill is player to watch out for today

