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  4. IND vs WI LIVE Score: Shai Hope smacks another half-century, can West Indies get to 250 in 4th T20I?
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IND vs WI LIVE Score: Shai Hope smacks another half-century, can West Indies get to 250 in 4th T20I?

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the pitch is pretty new and fresh and for the same reason, they decided to chase it. West Indies need a win to fightback in the series, while a win in Hyderabad will help India seal it.

India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies Image Source : BCCI
Hyderabad:

India and the West Indies head into the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, with the series offering little relief for bowlers as batters have largely dominated across the white-ball contests. The previous match in Indore provided a rare exception, with 224 proving beyond the chasing side for the first time in six games across the ODI and T20I series.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could bring another high-scoring encounter, although changes to the pitch may introduce some uncertainty. Hyderabad's surfaces have been re-soiled, which has prompted questions about how they will behave early in the innings. Five of the seven IPL 2026 matches at the venue were won by teams batting first, suggesting that winning the toss could carry added significance.

Meanwhile, India will look to Mayank Yadav to build on his encouraging return to action. He featured in all three T20Is despite recent injury troubles and impressed the team management. For the visitors, Roston Chase has been a standout performer with the ball, conceding just 8.48 runs per over in a series characterised by expensive spells.

On the other hand, captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to secure his fifth consecutive T20I series victory as India's skipper. Deputy Tilak Varma could benefit from playing in familiar surroundings, while Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy also have experience of the Hyderabad venue through their IPL association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The stadium has already witnessed India's batting potential, with the hosts recording a T20I-high 297 against Bangladesh in 2024. However, Tilak has admitted uncertainty over the new surface. With conditions, dew and the toss potentially influencing proceedings, both teams will need to assess the pitch carefully.

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 4th T20I final LIVE score: India vs West Indies Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 8:03 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    22 runs off the over

    Axar Patel leaks 22 runs in his final over of the day. He was having a good day, before Hope and Powell decimated him in his fourth over. West Indies are 151/2 after 12 overs. 

  • 8:00 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    11 overs done

    West Indies are 129/2 after 11 overs. Mayank Yadav leaked 11 runs in his third over. How many more can West Indies get? 250? They need to up the ante for that. Remember India posted 297 just two years back in Hyderabad. 

  • 7:58 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Half-century for Hope

    Another day, another half-century for Shai Hope. He reached the milestone in 28 balls and with a gigantic six off Mayank Yadav. 

  • 7:52 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What an over

    Axar Patel has now given away only four runs in the over. Just nine in the last two overs and one can hope that India are back in the game with the ball. West Indies are 118/2 after 10 overs. 

  • 7:49 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Terrific over from Prince

    Just when West Indies were dominating the proceedings, Prince came to attack and bowled a superb over. He conceded just five runs and picked up wicket of Hetmyer. West Indies are 114/1 after nine overs. 

  • 7:44 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hetmyer's innings end

    Shimron Hetmyer departed for 33 runs off 12 balls. He was looking in spectacular touch, but again failed to capitalise on the momentum. West Indies are 110/2 

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Carnage continues for West Indies

    19 runs off Naman Dhir's first over. The conditions were expected to support the bowlers tonight. Somewhat. Definitely hasn't been the case. Hope and Hetmyer take Indian bowlers to the cleaners. West Indies are 109/1 after just eight overs. 

  • 7:35 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    2 overs 36 runs

    Arshdeep Singh conceded 19 runs in his second over. In two overs, he leaked 36 runs. It's been a bad day for him so far. West Indies are 79/1 after six overs. 

  • 7:25 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Axar Patel strikes

    Axar Patel have given India the first breakthrough. Jewel Andrew departed for 21 runs off 16 balls. He tried to play a reverse sweep, but completely failed to time it. The ball hit his pad and the umpire was quick to raise his finger following an LBW appeal. West Indies are 52/1

  • 7:22 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another expensive over

    Four overs gone, West Indies are 52/0. Prince Yadav bowled for the first time this evening and he leaked 12 runs. Not very bad in the powerplay, but you have to give it to West Indies. They are playing with the right intent. 

  • 7:17 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    20 runs off the over

    Well, Mayank's second over is one to forget. 20 runs off the over. West Indies are 40/0 after three overs. Cracking start. 

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Expensive from Arshdeep

    17 runs off Arshdeep Singh's first over. He proved to be very expensive. Jewel Andrew in stunning touch, as the over suggested. West Indies are 20/0 after two overs. 

  • 7:05 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the first over

    A terrific over from Mayank Yadav. Just three runs off the over. West Indies are taking time to adjust to the conditions. 

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Shai Hope and Jewel Andrew open for West Indies in Hyderabad. India have handed the new ball to Mayank Yadav. 

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies playing XI:

    Shai Hope (wk/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Shai Hope say after the toss?

    "We would have fielded as well. It's a must-win game, so we need to pull this one back. We need to give a foundation, just being clear about how we want to go. We have to wait and see, looks good. Needs to be open-minded. Two changes for us - Pooran and Sampson are out, Romario and Jewel Andrew are in," Hope said. 

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI

    Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Shreyas Iyer say after the toss?

    "We are going to bowl first. That's one of the major reasons - the relaid surface. We have played on such wickets before. There is going to be bounce as well because the surface is very hard. We know how destructive West Indies are, so can't get complacent. The emotions we maintained throughout the last match was good. Same team," Shreyas said.

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas wants to understand the surface first and hence, opted to bowl. 

  • 6:23 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play tonight?

    At the moment, it looks very unlikely that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play tonight in Hyderabad. Both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have done well so far in the series and the team management is expected to back the dup at the top of the order. 

  • 6:21 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Naman Dhir say before the match?

    "[On India being 2-1 up and the learnings from the last game, with West Indies expected to fight back] Yes, West Indies obviously is a very dangerous team, especially in this format. Learnings would be, I guess you can't be complacent at any stage of the series. Yes, it's two-one up. We are two-one up, but we'll still play the game with the same intensity. [On contributing with both bat and ball and his ambition to become a genuine all-rounder] No, I definitely want to be a genuine all-rounder, but at the time I prefer that I should score more with the bat. I had the opportunity in the last game. But yeah, I'm happy that we are on the, that we ended up on the winning side. [On being India's leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets, each coming after conceding a six, and his current bowling development] I hope this time I won't concede a six before getting a wicket, and I didn't know that I am the highest wicket-taker till now in this series. I have a lot of learnings. I've been talking to Gautam (Gambhir) sir and every other coach. So they are talking to me in few aspects of the bowling. [On whether Uppal, Hyderabad, traditionally associated with big totals, is one of his favourite venues or an intimidating challenge] If you see the ground of Indore, it was pretty smaller than that. So I'm a little more confident than Indore from the last game," Dhir said. 

  • 6:13 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch report

    "Ready to rumble here in Hyderabad for Game 4. It's great to be here once again, and just to inform you, they've done some work on the square over the last couple of months. So there are just a few areas where the grass is starting to catch itself again. So if you're fielding in and around here, operate with some scrutiny today, just a little bit more. The dimensions of this ground: 64 to my right, 67 to my left, and 75 down the ground. So sometimes you're looking to defend the bigger side of the boundary. The pitch itself is a mixed-soil pitch. It was relaid around 45 days ago, and what I'm given to understand that this is an 80% red soil and a 20% black soil mixture, which means the red soil gives you bounce, the black soil is what binds it. So that's the combination over here. But what interests me is the way the surface is: lots of cracks right through the strip, and again it's got a very interesting texture to it. All these cracks, you've got the straw which is packed in. Normally a very, very high-scoring ground. I don't know what to make of it, to be honest, because the sample size is small in T20 internationals. We've seen what's happened in the IPL. I'm going to be very, very curious to see what the captains decide. 100%. 24 sixes on average have been hit here in a T20 international over time. So we're hoping that the way this game plays out is in keeping with the way the series has gone: very entertaining!" read Ian Bishop and Murali Karthik.

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Oct 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello from Hyderabad!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are currently engaging in light drills, with the toss set to take place in less than 20 mins time. 

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