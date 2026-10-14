IND vs WI LIVE Score: Shai Hope smacks another half-century, can West Indies get to 250 in 4th T20I?

Hyderabad:

India and the West Indies head into the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, with the series offering little relief for bowlers as batters have largely dominated across the white-ball contests. The previous match in Indore provided a rare exception, with 224 proving beyond the chasing side for the first time in six games across the ODI and T20I series.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could bring another high-scoring encounter, although changes to the pitch may introduce some uncertainty. Hyderabad's surfaces have been re-soiled, which has prompted questions about how they will behave early in the innings. Five of the seven IPL 2026 matches at the venue were won by teams batting first, suggesting that winning the toss could carry added significance.

Meanwhile, India will look to Mayank Yadav to build on his encouraging return to action. He featured in all three T20Is despite recent injury troubles and impressed the team management. For the visitors, Roston Chase has been a standout performer with the ball, conceding just 8.48 runs per over in a series characterised by expensive spells.

On the other hand, captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to secure his fifth consecutive T20I series victory as India's skipper. Deputy Tilak Varma could benefit from playing in familiar surroundings, while Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy also have experience of the Hyderabad venue through their IPL association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The stadium has already witnessed India's batting potential, with the hosts recording a T20I-high 297 against Bangladesh in 2024. However, Tilak has admitted uncertainty over the new surface. With conditions, dew and the toss potentially influencing proceedings, both teams will need to assess the pitch carefully.