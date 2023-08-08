IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Yashasvi Jasiwal makes debut, Ishan Kishan dropped as India make two changes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday made his T20I debut for India as the Rajasthan Royals batter replaced opening batter Ishan Kishan in the 3rd T20I against West Indies. India face hosts Windies at Providence Stadium in Guyana as they look to bounce back from being 0-2 down in the series. However, West Indies have a chance to make history if they beat India in the series. They won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I

Jaiswal was terrific in the Test series against West Indies, scoring 171 in his maiden Test appearance in the first match. Suryakumar Yadav handed the cap to Jaiswal and hugged him before toss of the game. "Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut for Team India," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Kishan given a break after poor outings, Kuldeep makes a return

Ishan Kishan produced good returns in the ODI series against West Indies but has been far from his best in the T20Is in recent times. He does not have a fifty-plus score in his last 15 T20I outings which indicated his time was running out in the format. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has been included back into the team after missing the second T20I due to an injury on his hand while practising in the nets.

India have been asked to bowl first. "We don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out," Hardik said at toss.

West Indies have also made a change to their team. Jason Holder is out and Roston Chase comes in for him. "We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep on history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you," Powell said.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

