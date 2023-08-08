IND vs WI: When did India last suffered series loss to West Indies as big threat looms at Providence stadium?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya's India would be looking to fix their issues soon as the Men in Blue are set to take on Rovman Powell-led West Indies in a do-or-a-die match. Suffering a low point in their International cricket, Windies have found some hope in themselves with two back-to-back wins against the 2007 T20 champions. However, there would be some more motivation for Windies as they now stand three chances to clinch the five-match T20I series at home.

India lost the first T20I at Brian Lara Academy by four runs, which was soon followed by a two-wicket defeat in the second T20I at Providence Stadium. The batting has led the visitors down on both occasions. They have suffered on two-paced tracks in both outings and barring Tilak Varma, none of the batters has looked promising in both the games. But when did India last lost a series to Windies?

India's last series loss to Windies

India's previous loss in a two or more matches series to West Indies in any format came way back in 2016. The Men in Blue lost a two-match T20I series to Windies by 1-0 seven years back in the USA. India came off to a defeat in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal and were beaten by just one run in the first match of the series. The second game was called off. Notably, the first game was a high-scoring affair with a total of 489 runs being scored on the day. India were given a target of 246 and they agonisingly fell short at 244 despite KL Rahul's hundred and contributions from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

India's Disappointment in 2023

This year too, the Men in Blue are now under threat of losing a series to West Indies. A new face Indian team is taking on West Indies as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah remain absent. The Men in Blue have come close to winning the two matches under Hardik Pandya's leadership but have fallen short both times.

