IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online

The mighty team India which was garnering praise from all over the cricketing fraternity for their aggressive style of gameplay came crashing down against host West Indies in the second T20I. India's recently adopted slam-bang template of cricket backfired on them as West Indies won the second match of the series by 5 wickets.

Obed McCoy proved to be the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies as he scalped six Indian wickets which included the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He registered his career-best figures and also the best figures for any West Indian pacer so far. Brandon King contributed equally as he scored 68 off 52 deliveries and kept the Caribbean chase afloat.

With the series leveled with one victory each, team India will like to race ahead of West Indies when they take the field for the third T20I. Here are all details about the 3rd T20I:

When will the 3rd T20I of India vs West Indies be played?

The third match will be played on 2nd August, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies?

The match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

At what time will the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies match start in India?

The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of India vs West Indies in India?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of India vs West Indies in India?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India.

What are the full squads?

Team West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

