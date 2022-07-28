IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill denied his maiden ton by continued rain delay

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill remained not out on 98 when umpires called the Indian innings off

Highlights Gill scored the gritty 98* runs at a strike rate of 100

Shubman Gill has scored a total of 205 runs in the 3 match ODI series

In his innings of 98* runs, Gill struck 7 boundaries and 2 sixes

As India is taking on West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series and Shubman Gill almost lived up to all the promises and the things that were expected out of him when he represented India in the U19 World Cup. The Punjab-based batsman scored a sublime run-a-ball 98 runs. India is leading the 3-match ODI series 2-0 and the entire team along with skipper Shikhar Dhawan is eyeing a world record over here. A world record to clean sweep West Indies in their backyard, a landmark which hasn't been breached by any touring Indian team before this.

With KL Rahul being injured and ruled out of the ODI series and Rohit Sharma being rested, a spot opened up for Gill to open with Shikhar Dhawan and it seems like he has made the most of it. For most of his international career, Shubman Gill has had a particular problem with his conversion rates. The Gujarat Titans veteran has this habit of getting off to a flyer but perishing soon enough once he is settled. Gill scored a swashbuckling 64 off 53 deliveries in the first ODI and backed it up with a solid 43 off 49 deliveries in the second ODI. He was heavily criticized for his manner of dismissal in the second ODI. Shubman tried to play an overhead scoop to Kyle Mayers but ended up throwing his wicket away.

Come the third One Day International, Gill looked extremely determined to make it big in the third and the final ODI. He avoided taking any risks and held one together to ensure that India is scoring at a brisk rate. The first rain delay caused interruptions when Gill had crossed the 50-run mark. With the match being reduced to 40 overs, Gill walked out with great intent and along with Iyer started to take on the West Indies attack. The Punjab-based batsman looked all set to get his maiden ton with 98 runs against his name but that is when the Caribbean rain struck yet again. Seeing the situation the umpires did call off India's innings which denied Gill his maiden ton.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

Latest Cricket News