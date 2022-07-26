Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET IND vs WI ODI series

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online in India

Here are all the details:

When is the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is on 27th July, Wednesday.

At what time will the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI start in India?

The match will start at 7:00 PM in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI streamed online?

The match can be watched online on the FanCode app in India.

What is the venue of the 3rd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

