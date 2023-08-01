IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India look to bounce back from disappointment to prevent humiliation in decider game

It would not have come this far had the Indian team displayed a different outing on July 29 in the second ODI. But as it is widely said, the team did some experiments. Also as confirmed by Rahul Dravid the team is looking at a bigger picture, this series might not hold as big a magnitude as some might think. There is Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner and India wanted to try different people in the absence of some injured stars. They did it both times. Survived a mini scare in the first ODI and fell apart in the second. But now they face a test of humiliation of losing a series to a team that has not even qualified for the same World Cup that India are being said as one of the favourites.. Stay with us as we take you into the 3rd ODI.