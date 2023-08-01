IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India look to bounce back from disappointment to prevent humiliation in decider game

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India look to bounce back from disappointment to prevent humiliation in decider gameIND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: After suffering six-wicket drubbing at the hands of West Indies in the second ODI, the Indian Cricket team look to bounce back from disappointment in the third outing. The Men in Blue have not lost a single ODI series to West Indies in the last 17 years and that record is under test in the decider at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. India won the first match by five wickets and now look to clinch the series. Follow for Latest updates.