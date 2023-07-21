IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test hundred as India start strong on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrates his century at Port of Spain

Virat Kohli recorded his 29th Test hundred as India started positively on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies on Friday, July 21. The star batter resumed his innings from 87* and reached the 100-run mark by smashing four off Shannon Gabriel in the 91st over to celebrate his remarkable 76th international century.

India resumed Day 2's play from 288/4 in 84 overs with Kohli and Jadeja in the middle. India started Day 1 with skipper Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal adding fifties but lost four successive wickets in the second session.

But after some early struggles, Kohli revived India's fightback in the third session. He quickly changed the gear to scorch runs in the final 20 overs of Day 1. He and Jadeja added 106* runs for the fifth wicket and resumed Day 2 with a similar mindset.

