Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test hundred as India start strong on Day 2

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes his 29th Test hundred as India start strong on Day 2

Virat Kohli resumed his innings on 87* on Day 2 and reached the 100-run mark by smashing four off Shannon Gabriel.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2023 20:36 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates his century at Port of Spain
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli celebrates his century at Port of Spain

Virat Kohli recorded his 29th Test hundred as India started positively on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies on Friday, July 21. The star batter resumed his innings from 87* and reached the 100-run mark by smashing four off Shannon Gabriel in the 91st over to celebrate his remarkable 76th international century.

India resumed Day 2's play from 288/4 in 84 overs with Kohli and Jadeja in the middle. India started Day 1 with skipper Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal adding fifties but lost four successive wickets in the second session. 

But after some early struggles, Kohli revived India's fightback in the third session. He quickly changed the gear to scorch runs in the final 20 overs of Day 1. He and Jadeja added 106* runs for the fifth wicket and resumed Day 2 with a similar mindset. 

More to follow...

Related Stories
IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli records his 29th Test hundred in style

IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli records his 29th Test hundred in style

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

BCCI provides major injury updates on Jasprit Bumrah and four other stars at NCA

BCCI provides major injury updates on Jasprit Bumrah and four other stars at NCA

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News