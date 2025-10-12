IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score: India declared their first innings after posting a massive total of 518 runs for the loss of five wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill slammed centuries while Sai Sudharsan scored 87 runs as they plundered a hapless West Indies bowling attack. In response, the Caribbeans gave a better account of themselves with the bat compared to the previous Test to finish on 140/4 at stumps but are still trailing by 378 runs in the first innings. Will West Indies show some fight or will India wrap things up and enforce the follow-on today? Follow for live updates: