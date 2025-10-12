Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3! It has been India all the way in this Test match as well. After posting 518 runs in the first innings for the loss of five wickets, the hosts have reduced the West Indies to 140/4, and it seems it is only a matter of time before the hosts take a massive lead in the first innings. It remains to be seen if the West Indies will be able to avoid the follow-on. Live action starts at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned!!