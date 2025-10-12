Advertisement
IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score: India are in the ascendancy at the moment in the second Test against the West Indies. At 140/4, the visitors still trail by 378 runs and will need a huge effort to even avoid a follow-on. How much time will India take to bundle the West Indies out?

IND vs WI Day 3 Live score
IND vs WI Day 3 Live score Image Source : X/BCCI & India TV
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score: India declared their first innings after posting a massive total of 518 runs for the loss of five wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill slammed centuries while Sai Sudharsan scored 87 runs as they plundered a hapless West Indies bowling attack. In response, the Caribbeans gave a better account of themselves with the bat compared to the previous Test to finish on 140/4 at stumps but are still trailing by 378 runs in the first innings. Will West Indies show some fight or will India wrap things up and enforce the follow-on today? Follow for live updates:

IND vs WI Live Scorecard 

 

Live updates :IND vs WI Day 3 Live

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    150 up for the West Indies!!

    West Indies have brought up 150. Both batters are looking comfortable in the middle, especially against the pacers. Spinners are likely to make all the running today...

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Kuldeep Yadav to open!!

    On expected lines, India are starting with a spinner Kuldeep Yadav and the grind begins for the West Indies!! Can Shai Hope step up for the visitors?

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    Here's the pitch report for Day 3

    Standing at the North End, there are some footmarks. There's a nice grass cover that has kept it together nicely. The cracks are a lot more evident but they are not too bad because of the grass. Batting from this end, it looks quite secure and runs are available. It looks good from this end. From the other end, there are footmarks. You can see the cracks opening up. The spinners will use these footmarks," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Ian Bishop

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Umpires and players walk out!!

    Here we go!! Indian players, West Indies batters and the umpires walk out to the middle. Play is set to start as India get into a huddle, and there are some relax faces in the middle as they probably know that the match can finish today. Who will open the bowling for India?

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Ravindra Jadeja on Fire!

    Ravindra Jadeja has been on fire with the ball. On the second day, he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in 14 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the other wicket-taker for India. Can the spin duo of India turn the heads today as well?

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3! It has been India all the way in this Test match as well. After posting 518 runs in the first innings for the loss of five wickets, the hosts have reduced the West Indies to 140/4, and it seems it is only a matter of time before the hosts take a massive lead in the first innings. It remains to be seen if the West Indies will be able to avoid the follow-on. Live action starts at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned!!

