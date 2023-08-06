IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma surpasses Suryakumar Yadav to record major milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tilak Varma during 2nd T20I vs WI on August 6, 2023

India cricket team failed to impress again as they scored only 152 runs while batting first in the ongoing second T20I game against West Indies on Sunday, August 6. Tilak Varma, who made his international debut in the first T20I, top-scored with 51 off 41 and recorded two major milestones to give his international career an amazing boost.

Varma, 20, has top-scored in both consecutive innings for his team as he had scored 39 off just 22 on his debut. With 90 runs from his first two games in T20I cricket, Varma surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record of 89 runs to score the most runs in the first two innings by an Indian cricketer. Suryakumar, the world no.1 T20I batter, scored 89 runs in his first two T20I matches in March 2021.

Most runs in first two T20I innings for India:

Tilak Varma - 90 runs Suryakumar Yadav - 89 runs Mandeep Singh - 83 runs

The 20-year-old right-handed batter from Hyderabad also added another major milestone to his name during his impressive knock. He became India's second-youngest batter to record fifty in T20Is. Captain Rohit Sharma holds this record when he smashed his maiden T20I fifty at the age of 20 years and 143 days.

20y 143d - Rohit Sharma 20y 271d - Tilak Varma 21y 38d - Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, despite a fifty from Tilak, India managed to score another below-expectation total at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson scored only seven runs each while Suryakumar Yadav scored just one run before getting run out on a direct hit from Kyle Mayers. Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd took two wickets each for the hosts.

