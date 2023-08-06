IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Pitch report to records here's all you need to know about Providence Stadium in Guyana

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: A loss in the first T20I in Tarouba, brings the Indian team to Guyana 0-1 behind the hosts West Indies. The first T20I was played between the two teams on Thursday, August 3 and they will be back in action on Sunday. The second contest will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The venue has hosted 11 T20Is since hosting its first game in April 2010. India have played just one 20-over contest here and might take some time to read the conditions. Before we witness India fighting for a comeback, here are the pitch report and records of the venue.

Providence Stadium Pitch Report

There is assistance for the bowlers as there have not been many big scores at Providence Stadium. There has not been any 200+ total at the venue. Meanwhile, the first innings totals in the last three games at the stadium read 146, 157, and 163. This suggests we might be seeing some middle scores in the game between India and the West Indies.

What to do after winning the toss?

Out of 11 T20I contests played here, there is nothing to separate between winning teams. Teams batting first have won four times, while the chasing sides have also registered four wins. Three contests have had no result.

Providence Stadium - The numbers game

Overall T20 stats

Total T20 matches - 27

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st Inns scores - 122

Average 2nd Inns scores - 93

Highest total recorded - 194/5 (20 Ov) by INDW vs NZW

Lowest total recorded - 46/10 (14.4 Ov) by BANW vs WIW

The highest score chased - 169/5 (18.2 Ov) by WI vs BAN

The lowest score defended - 50/7 (9 Ov) by INDW vs WIW

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

India Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

