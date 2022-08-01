IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Match between India & West Indies delayed due to logistics issues, know details

Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET IND vs WI

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies scheduled on 1st August, Monday has been delayed due to logistics problem.

The game which was earlier set to begin at 8 PM IST, has now been delayed by 2 hours.

The West Indies cricket board cited the reason for beginning the match at 10 PM.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India), the board said in a statement.

"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," it added.

Team India is leading the five-match T20I series with 1-0. The men in blue will want to win the 2nd T20I and get closer to the series win. On the other hand, the Caribbean team will eye to clinch the victory by bouncing back from the previous loss.

Full squads -

Team West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

