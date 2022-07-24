Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India in action

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online in India

Here are all the details:

When is the 2nd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies is on 24th July, Sunday.

At what time will the 2nd ODI match of IND vs WI start in India?

The match will start at 7:00 PM in India.

Where will be the 2nd ODI match of IND vs WI telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India.

Where will be the 2nd ODI match of IND vs WI streamed online?

The match can be watched online on the FanCode app in India.

What is the venue of the 2nd ODI match of IND vs WI?

The match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Team West Indies:

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

Latest Cricket News