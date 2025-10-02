IND vs WI 1st Test: Shubman Gill registers unwanted captaincy feat after losing toss, leaves Kapil Dev behind West Indies won the toss and elected to bat despite overcast conditions in Ahmedabad at the start of the Indian Test season. The wicket looked a bit green but Roston Chase reckoned that batting in fourth innings in India is usually a tough ask and hence, wanted to put runs on the board.

The setting changed, the conditions changed, even the opposition was different, but the new Indian Test captain Shubman Gill's luck with tosses remained the same as the West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss in the opening game of the Indian Test season. Gill, who lost all the five tosses in England in his debut series as India's Test captain, lost the toss again as Chase called right and opted to bat first despite overcast conditions at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill equalled New Zealand's Tom Latham's record, who lost tosses in all six games at the start of his captaincy career, and went past Kapil Dev, who lost a toss in every single one of the five-match Test series against the West Indies in 1983, which was his first assignment leading the red-ball side. New Zealand's Ben Congdon holds the record for losing the most tosses in the first seven Tests of his career as captain of the side.

However, Gill won't mind losing tosses if India are winning the games, which they did in two of the five games in England.

Chase suggested that batting in the fourth innings might be a tall ask in sub-continent conditions and hence, wanted to put as many runs on the board as his team could. On the other hand, Gill too wanted to bat first but didn't mind bowling either, given the conditions and a green tinge on the pitch.

As far as the line-ups were concerned, the West Indies handed out a couple of debuts to Khary Pierre and Johann Layne, while India gave up a batter's spot to the pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Kuldeep Yadav returned to the Test XI after almost a year.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales