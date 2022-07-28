IND vs WI, 1st T2O Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online in India

Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
India tour of West Indies live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 1st T20I between IND vs WI in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2022 23:27 IST
A still from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI.
Image Source : AP A still from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

Here are all the details:

  • When is the 1st T20I match of IND vs WI?

The 1st T20I  between India and West Indies is on 29th July, Friday.

  • At what time will the 1st T20I match of IND vs WI start in India?

The match will start at 8:00 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the 1st T20I match of IND vs WI telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India.

  • Where will be the 1st T20I match of IND vs WI streamed online?

The match can be watched online on the FanCode app in India.

  • What is the venue of the 1st T20I match of IND vs WI?

The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

  • What are the squads of both teams?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas

