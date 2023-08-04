IND vs WI: India and West Indies handed fines for slow over rates in first T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

IND vs WI: The Indian Cricket Team and the West Indies team have been handed financial fines for slow-over rate in the first T20I of the series at Tarouba, Trinidad. India and West Indies faced each other in a low-scoring contest at Brian Lara Academy, where the Men in Blue fell short by 4 runs. The teams, however, face financial penalties.

India have been handed a 5% fine for falling one over short of the minimum over-rate, whereas West Indies have been docked 10% of their match fees for falling two overs behind. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction. According, to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

Both India captain Hardik Pandya and his West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions, so there was no formal hearing. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.

Hardik Pandya reflects on the loss

India went down to West Indies by 4 runs as they failed to chase 150 in the allotted overs. Pandya reflected back on the match. We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which costed us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game. Good four games coming ahead. In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that's exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you. When we lost a couple of wickets, that halted our chase.

