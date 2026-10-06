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IND vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: West Indies rebuild well after losing three in powerplay

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies in Lucknow just three days after Asian Games gold. India will target a 10th straight T20I win, while West Indies aim to build on their recent series victory over Sri Lanka. Check live updates.

Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope
Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope Image Source : BCCI
Lucknow:

After winning the gold medal in the Asian Games 2026, the Indian team is now set to take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting today. Notably, the gold-medal triumph came only three days before the opening T20I, while the five-match series will be followed by India’s tour of New Zealand just five days after the final game in Bengaluru. Thus, the Indian team management will surely be concerned about managing the workload of certain players in the series. 

Notably, India enter the series with considerable momentum. Their Asian Games success extended their run to nine consecutive wins in completed T20Is, and they will be keen to maintain that record after losing the third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh.

Yet the results have not completely concealed some areas of concern. Several members of the World Cup-winning squad remain in the setup, but consistency from individuals has not always matched the overall strength of the team. Their work in the field will also need improvement after 14 misfields across the Asian Games semifinal and final. The form of Sanju Samson is also something that the team management will keep an eye on. 

West Indies, meanwhile, arrive with confidence of their own. They recently secured a T20I series victory over Sri Lanka and had a respectable campaign at the World Cup before India ended their run in Kolkata. Sanju Samson played the decisive role in that contest, scoring an unbeaten century as India prevented West Indies from reaching the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the visitors now have another opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions. Their squad contains considerable T20 experience, and a strong showing in the five-match series could further underline West Indies' credentials in a format where they have traditionally enjoyed a formidable reputation.

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 1st T20I final LIVE score: India vs West Indies Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 8:01 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shai Hope completes half-century

    Shai Hope completed his half-century with a cracking six off Naman Dhir. He is dominating the proceedings at the moment. 

  • 7:59 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Excellent over for West Indies

    18 runs off Axar Patel's third over. He was taken to the cleaners. West Indies are 100/3 now after 11 overs. 

  • 7:52 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We are at the halfway mark

    End of the 10th over in Lucknow. West Indies are 82/3. They need to accelerate now and get at least to 180 to put India under any sort of pressure. 

  • 7:49 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Expensive from Kuldeep

    Kuldeep Yadav conceded 15 runs in his second over. A six on the first and last ball of the over. West Indies are back in control after losing three in the powerplay. They are 76/3 after nine overs. 

  • 7:45 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Eight runs off the over

    Mayank Yadav returns for his second over and concedes eight runs. Not bad. West Indies are 61/3 after eight overs. 

  • 7:41 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies batters run-out most often in T20Is

    7 - Shimron Hetmyer
    6 - Andre Fletcher
    4 - Shai Hope
    4 - Akeal Hosein
    4 - Sunil Narine
    4 - Andre Russell
    4 - Lendl Simmons

  • 7:41 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Nine runs off the over

    Kuldeep Yadav bowls for the first time tonight and conceded nine runs. West Indies are 53/3 after seven overs. 

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of powerplay

    West Indies started really well, but ended up losing too many wickets in the powerplay. Particularly in the final over. West Indies are 44/3 after six overs. 

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Duck for Powell

    Axar Patel strikes. Rovman Powell departed for a three-ball duck. West Indies are 44/3 now in 5.5 overs. 

  • 7:32 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Unfortunate Hetmyer departs

    Shimron Hetmyer departed for five runs off two balls. He was run out. The West Indies international reached the crease, but his bat was in the air. Extremely poor from Hetmyer and an unfortunate dismissal. West Indies are 44/2 now in 5.2 overs. 

  • 7:25 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Arshdeep Singh strikes

    Kamil Pooran departed after scoring 12 runs off 11 balls. Not a good night for the debutant. Arshdeep Singh struck in his third over. West Indies are 38/1 after 4.3 overs. 

  • 7:22 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Axar Patel in action

    All-rounder Axar Patel came to bowl the fourth over of the game. He conceded eight runs as West Indies are now 35/0. India need wickets now to contain the visitors. 

  • 7:20 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Seven runs off the over

    Arshdeep brings India back into the contest. Seven runs off his second over. West Indies are 28/0 after three overs. 

  • 7:14 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Shai Hope reigns supreme

    Shai Hope takes Mayank Yadav to the cleaners. Four boundaries in his first over. That too, playing on home conditions in Lucknow. A very poor start from Mayank. India are 21/0 after two overs. 

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good start from Arshdeep

    A good first over from Arshdeep Singh. Shai Hope managed to hit a boundary, but West Indies made only five runs in the first over.

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins

    Shai Hope and Kamil Pooran open the batting for India in West Indies. Shreyas Iyer has been handed the new ball to Arshdeep Singh. The live action has begun. 

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Stat attack!

    Teams batting first have won five of the six T20Is played at this venue. The lone exception came in 2023, when India chased down New Zealand’s 100-run target with six wickets in hand off the penultimate delivery.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems

    It's now time for the national anthems. West Indies players to sing first, followed by India. 

  • 6:39 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies playing XI:

    Shai Hope (wk/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tonight

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped from the playing XI. Captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed after the toss. 

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer explained that the surface played a role in their decision. 

  • 6:30 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch Report:

    "We're all set for this T20 international, the first of the series, and I can tell you and inform you that the climatic conditions, very, very cool, very comfortable for the players. The other thing is that this outfield is superb. I just run this ball across here, and it just keeps running almost forever. Very low cut, very green grass, and it looks a picture. The grounds staff have said that they've used the anti-dew spray, so there should be no issues with dew. Now, as I move to the stumps, the dimensions are 64 square either side and 74 down the ground. I've seen the boundaries here a little bit bigger actually, but it should be entertaining today. It's not the red soil. It's not the black soil. It's something in between. What's the history? What can we expect? And that's why this has been one of the toughest pitches to read around the country. This is a mixed soil surface where one part, 25% is black, the rest of it is red soil, which means there will be bounce on offer. Less than a month ago, you had the finals of the state T20 league, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in action, bowling the first innings. They conceded 203 though. The batting first team won. However, history suggests in international cricket and of course in the IPL that chasing teams have a better record. This one looks like a strip which might see some assistance for the seamer initially. Spin will also play a part in this particular venue because I see that there is not much dew around. So there will be a good chance the spinners come into play later. Not a high-scoring game, like you don't like, but around 170-180 should be a good score batting first," read Ian Bishop and Abhinav Mukund. 

  • 6:26 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Nitish Kumar Reddy speaks about T20I opener

    "Pretty fresh, switching back from ODI, T20 cricket, certain things we have to change, and it’s a shorter period as well. Yeah, the intensity will be really high, and you have to match the intensity. [Are you getting closer to your ideal all-rounder role?] I would say these kind of things are still in progress. I mean, I’m never satisfied with what I am doing. I wanted to learn everything which I can. When I play as a pure bowler, I wanted to feel, and when I bat, I wanted to feel as a pure batter. So I think it’s never a satisfied situation for me. I just wanted to learn more and more," Reddy says. 

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Naman Dhir makes T20I debut

    All-rounder Naman Dhir was handed his debut cap in the ODI series against West Indies. Nine days later, he has been handed his maiden T20I cap by Punjab teammate Arshdeep Singh. Where will he feature? That's the question now. 

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and West Indies from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are currently engaging in light training as the toss is slated to be hosted in eight minutes time. 

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