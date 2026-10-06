IND vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score: West Indies rebuild well after losing three in powerplay

Lucknow:

After winning the gold medal in the Asian Games 2026, the Indian team is now set to take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting today. Notably, the gold-medal triumph came only three days before the opening T20I, while the five-match series will be followed by India’s tour of New Zealand just five days after the final game in Bengaluru. Thus, the Indian team management will surely be concerned about managing the workload of certain players in the series.

Notably, India enter the series with considerable momentum. Their Asian Games success extended their run to nine consecutive wins in completed T20Is, and they will be keen to maintain that record after losing the third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh.

Yet the results have not completely concealed some areas of concern. Several members of the World Cup-winning squad remain in the setup, but consistency from individuals has not always matched the overall strength of the team. Their work in the field will also need improvement after 14 misfields across the Asian Games semifinal and final. The form of Sanju Samson is also something that the team management will keep an eye on.

West Indies, meanwhile, arrive with confidence of their own. They recently secured a T20I series victory over Sri Lanka and had a respectable campaign at the World Cup before India ended their run in Kolkata. Sanju Samson played the decisive role in that contest, scoring an unbeaten century as India prevented West Indies from reaching the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the visitors now have another opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions. Their squad contains considerable T20 experience, and a strong showing in the five-match series could further underline West Indies' credentials in a format where they have traditionally enjoyed a formidable reputation.