IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: India to bowl first in their 200th T20I game

The venue played host to the ODI series decider between the two countries and the surface for the same was pretty good to bat on as India scored over 350 while batting first. Hence, a similar wicket can be expected for the curtain raiser of the T20I series.

Only one men's T20I game has been played thus far at the venue and that too involved both India and the Windies, with team India scoring 190 while batting first and winning the contest by a convincing margin of 68 runs. With the ground dimension not big enough to deter the batters from playing high-flying shots, one can expect some fireworks on Thursday.