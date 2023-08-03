IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: India to bowl first in their 200th T20I game

IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: India to bowl first in their 200th T20I gameAfter a 2-1 series win in ODIs, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will turn their focus to T20I cricket. India last played T20Is in February this year but remains favourite going into this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma and Mukesh Kumar are in line to make their T20I debut today while West Indies welcome Shai Hope to their T20I team after a gap of 17 months. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder also join the setup after missing the ODI series as a full-strength Caribbean side will be looking for a memorable win at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.