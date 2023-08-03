IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: India to bowl first in their 200th T20I game

Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
India have won four of their last five T20I encounters against West Indies and also lead a head-to-head record with 17 wins in 25 T20I matches.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2023 19:41 IST
After a 2-1 series win in ODIs, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will turn their focus to T20I cricket. India last played T20Is in February this year but remains favourite going into this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma and Mukesh Kumar are in line to make their T20I debut today while West Indies welcome Shai Hope to their T20I team after a gap of 17 months. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder also join the setup after missing the ODI series as a full-strength Caribbean side will be looking for a memorable win at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Playing XIs

    West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

    India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    West Indies win toss, India to bowl first in their 200th T20I game

    India lost the toss at Brian Lara Stadium in their 200th T20I game and are forced to field first. Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma are included in the playing XI for the first time.

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar set to make their T20I debut

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India set to make history with 200th T20I appearance today

  • Aug 03, 2023 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Pitch to favour spinners today?

    The venue played host to the ODI series decider between the two countries and the surface for the same was pretty good to bat on as India scored over 350 while batting first. Hence, a similar wicket can be expected for the curtain raiser of the T20I series. 

    Only one men's T20I game has been played thus far at the venue and that too involved both India and the Windies, with team India scoring 190 while batting first and winning the contest by a convincing margin of 68 runs. With the ground dimension not big enough to deter the batters from playing high-flying shots, one can expect some fireworks on Thursday.

