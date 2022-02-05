IND vs WI 1st ODI: Rohit intends to play Kuldeep and Chahal together

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rohit Sharma.

India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together is certainly on his mind and he will have a look at it in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Rohit was supposed to lead the side in the ODIs against South Africa, but a hamstring issue ruled him out, however, he has regained his fitness and is ready to lead the Men in Blue.

"Kuldeep and Chahal have been great performers for us in the past and they have created an impact in those years whenever they have played together, in the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get. It is certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially," said Rohit.

"We want to get Kuldeep in slowly, we do not want him to be rushed. It is important to give him some time to come into his own groove, we do not want to put him in a situation where we are asking too much from him also. I think for us, it is important that we handle the situation carefully. Both these players are important.

"Chahal played in South Africa and Kuldeep has just gotten back into the squad. Kuldeep needs to play a lot of games to get his rhythm back and we understand that," he added.

Rohit also confirmed that Mayank Agarwal has not completed his quarantine period so Ishan Kishan will open the innings with him in the first ODI.

