IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details: When and where to watch India's first WC 2026 clash? Team India is all set to begin its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The Men in Blue will be taking on the USA in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and ahead of the game, let us have a look at where to watch details of the game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the first game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 for defending champions India. The Men in Blue are all set to take on the USA in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

It is interesting to note that India have been in impeccable form of late in the shortest format, and with a star-studded squad, the defending champions will hope to put in a good performance and get off to a positive start to their World Cup campaign.

As for the USA, the side will be aiming to improve after they lost both their World Cup warm-up matches, and it could be interesting to see how the side aims to bounce back against the Men in Blue. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the India vs USA clash.

When will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 7.

At what time will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match begin?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Where can you watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

Also Read: