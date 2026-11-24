Doha:

India A take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their ongoing match at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first in Doha. India, on the other hand, have made three changes to their playing XI as Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav and Vipraj Nigam are dropped for Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan.

Batting first, UAE lost two early wickets as openers Aryansh Sharma and Ansh Tandon failed to make an impact. Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan send them packing. After which, Harpreet Singh Bhatia took over the charge and completed his half-centiry.

Meanwhile, After a poor show against Pakistan, the Tilak Varma-led side is under severe pressure to bounce back. Several marquee cricketers such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh are yet to join the party and need to do well in order to safeguard their place in the semi-final.

UAE, on the other hand, have lost their games so far in the competition. First, they suffered a 61-run defeat to Pakistan, before going down by six wickets against Nepal. For them to qualify for the semi-final, the team needs to beat India by a massive margin and then expect Pakistan to beat Nepal. However, since India’s NRR is much superior, there’s little chance for Nepal or UAE to make it to the next round. Unless Nepal go on and cause an upset against Pakistan.

Squads:

India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah