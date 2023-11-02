IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's terrible record at Wankhede continues as left-arm pacers haunt Indian skipper

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup debut at his home ground in Wankhede didn't pan out as he would have expected with the bat. The Indian skipper got dismissed for just four runs in India's 7th World Cup 2023 game against Sri Lanka as left-armer Dilshan Madushanka cleaned the Indian captain on the second ball of the match. Sharma has made over 400 runs in the ongoing tournament and is going all guns blazing. However, the homecoming remains terrible for the 36-year-old.

Sharma has now played four ODI matches at Wankhede but has just managed to hit 50 runs at his home ground. He has not been able to find the best of his forms at his home. Rohit has never crossed the 20-run mark in the 50-over format in Wankhede. He averages 12.50 and strikes at 90.90.

Interestingly, in three out of his four dismissals, Rohit has fallen to left-arm seamers at the venue. He was earlier dismissed by Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult. Also, this was the 33rd time that a left-arm seamer has dismissed Sharma in ODIs.

Rohit is in sublime form in the ongoing tournament. After scoring a boundary on the first ball of the innings, Sharma got to the 400-run mark inside 7 matches in the tournament. He now has 402 runs and was India's leading run-scorer before the IND vs SL clash got started.

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked India to bat first. This is the second time that the Men in Blue are batting first in the tournament after doing it for the first time against England previously.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

