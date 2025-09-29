IND vs SL, Women's World Cup 2025 pitch report: How will surface at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati play? The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will kick off on Tuesday, September 30, with India taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati. This will be the first-ever Women's ODI at the venue, with the Barsapara Cricket Stadium having hosted a few T20Is.

Guwahati:

India will be up against Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup opener in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. The two co-hosts will begin what promises to be an intensely fought competition over 34 days, featuring 33 matches among eight strong teams. India have had a decent build-up for the tournament, having played a couple of warm-up games and had a grilling Australia series, which tested the Women in Blue's bench strength. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who will play seven games at home, will be confident of good results as well in the tournament.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

Guwahati will be a new geographical location in the BCCI's bid to expand and take women's to small cities and towns. Even though the venue has now become an IPL regular and is set to host a Test match later this year, women's cricket is still new to the Northeastern capital of Assam, with just three T20Is having taken place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In all three games, the scores were relatively low, but that was back in 2019.

In recent times, the wicket has gone flatter, which is reflected in the two men's ODIs scores, both being 300-plus games, with a 373 being scored once and 323 being chased on the other occasion. Since it is the first game of the tournament, there would be some uncertainties regarding how the wicket will play but Sri Lanka won the toss, they would want to bat first, in the hope of getting some runs on the board and putting scoreboard pressure on India.

Sri Lanka wouldn't want to be in a situation where they concede a big score and then have to chase it. On the other hand, India would be happy to do both. If the wicket is good for batting, which it is expected to, at the start of the season, India won't mind either, having shown recently against Australia that they have the power and the guts to track down a big total, if the bowling doesn't go to plan. All in all, a good first game is on the cards.