Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka match?

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka Final: How will be the weather during match hours? Will rain disrupt the game? Here are all details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2022 7:53 IST
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Image Source : TWITTER Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

The final clash of the Women's Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on Saturday. The game will begin at 1:00 PM and will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

In the semifinals, India defeated Thailand by a huge margin of 74 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a close margin of 1 run.

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

  • Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible chance of rain to interrupt the match.

  • How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be extremely humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 58% to 63%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 12% to 28% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 32 Degrees Celsius during the game.

  • What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

Related Stories
AFC Women's Asian Cup: Coach Dennerby blames Asian federation for Indian football team's bio-bubble

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Coach Dennerby blames Asian federation for Indian football team's bio-bubble

IND-W vs THAI-W: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. crush Thailand, book final berth in Women's Asia Cup

IND-W vs THAI-W: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. crush Thailand, book final berth in Women's Asia Cup

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch match on TV, online

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch match on TV, online

  • What are the full squads?

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News