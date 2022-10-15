IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

The final clash of the Women's Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on Saturday. The game will begin at 1:00 PM and will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

In the semifinals, India defeated Thailand by a huge margin of 74 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a close margin of 1 run.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible chance of rain to interrupt the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be extremely humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 58% to 63%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 12% to 28% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 32 Degrees Celsius during the game.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.

