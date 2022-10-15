Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup: Pitch report to records - Here's all about Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup: Pitch report to records - Here's all about Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka: How many T20s have been played so far? What is the highest total? What is the lowest total? Know everything about the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 8:11 IST
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Image Source : TWITTER Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in the Women's Asia Cup final match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium  is expected to be in the favour of spinners. It is a decent pitch for the batters who are likely to score more runs after being stable for sometime.The pitch

Will Toss Matter?

Among 21 T20s played at the venue, the team batting first won the game 11 times and the team chasing won 10 times. The team that will win the toss will want to opt to bat first.

The Numbers Game - T20s

Basic Stats

  • Total matches played: 21
  • Matches won batting first: 11
  • Matches won bowling first: 10

Also Read: IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch match on TV, online

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 130
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 103

Score Stats

  • Highest total recorded: 210/4 by SL vs BAN (20 overs)
  • Lowest total recorded: 33/10 by MLY-W vs SLW-W (9.5 overs)
  • Highest score chased: 193/4 by NED vs IRE (13.5 overs)
  • Lowest score defended: 83/5 by SL-W vs BAN-W (18.1 overs)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News