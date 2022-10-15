IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup: Pitch report to records - Here's all about Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in the Women's Asia Cup final match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is expected to be in the favour of spinners. It is a decent pitch for the batters who are likely to score more runs after being stable for sometime.The pitch

Will Toss Matter?

Among 21 T20s played at the venue, the team batting first won the game 11 times and the team chasing won 10 times. The team that will win the toss will want to opt to bat first.

The Numbers Game - T20s

Basic Stats

Total matches played: 21

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 130

Average 2nd Innings scores: 103

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 210/4 by SL vs BAN (20 overs)

Lowest total recorded: 33/10 by MLY-W vs SLW-W (9.5 overs)

Highest score chased: 193/4 by NED vs IRE (13.5 overs)

Lowest score defended: 83/5 by SL-W vs BAN-W (18.1 overs)

