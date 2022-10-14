IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Details

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online

India women's team is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Final of Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The final match will be played on the 15th of October, Saturday. .

What is the venue for the Final of Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

At what time will the Final of Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka start?

The match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Final of Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Final of Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.

Latest Cricket News