IND vs SL weather report: How will weather in Colombo fare on day 5 of the second Test?

Colombo:

The stage is set for the fifth and final day of the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka. Having won the first Test of the series, India is in a dominant position and will look to win the game and clinch the series as well.

Notably, Sri Lanka currently hold a lead of 16 runs with four wickets in hand as the final day of the clash approaches. Team India will look to limit Sri Lanka to as low a score as possible and chase down the target in hopes of clinching the game and the series.

It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the upcoming final day of the second Test, and whether or not Sri Lanka can hold it down against India, who have been relentless throughout the clash.

Ahead of the second Test, let us have a look at the weather report for the final day of the game, after rain has played a big role in the second Test, with rain playing spoilsport in several stages of the game. Fans would hope that the final day would provide for clear weather and no interruptions.

Colombo, Day 5 weather report:

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be rainy on day 5 in the game. It is expected to be cloudy around 9 AM in the day, and showers are expected to hit for the next three hours of the day. The afternoon session is also expected to start cloudy, with rain hitting the ground in the latter stages of the day. Both sides would hope that no interruption happens on the final day, as both sides will hope for a result from the game.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Kamindu Mendis (Vice-Captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

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