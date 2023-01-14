IND vs SL | Vikram Rathour puts reports of Rahul Dravid's health issues to rest, says he is with Indian team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, TWITTER Vikram Rathour opens on reports of Rahul Dravid's health issues

IND vs SL | The Indian Cricket team is leading the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-0 with one match to go. India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI, before registering a 4-wicket win over the islanders. However, after the second ODI on Thursday, there were reports that India's head coach Rahul Dravid has flown to Bengaluru as he was feeling unwell. Now ahead of the third ODI, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has put those reports to rest.

Ahead of the final ODI, Rathour was surprised by the reports of Dravid getting unwell and travelling to Bengaluru. He said that Dravid is doing fine and is with the Indian team in Thiruvananthapuram. "He’s absolutely fine boss. I don’t know where that news came from. He’s absolutely fine. You want him to take a few rounds, you want to see that? We can put some fitness tests for him also. He’s here," Rathour said.

The Indian batting coach also opened on the road for Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in ODIs. Rathour said that Yadav and Kishan need to wait for their chances in ODI Cricket. "They are not forced (to sit out), I mean, the others are doing good as well. As players they do understand that, and they need to wait for their opportunity, and they are preparing for that, they train hard and whenever that opportunity comes, they do well and hold on to their places," Rathour said.

Rathour also stated that playing 20 games ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup is enough to focus on the core group of players. "I think, 20 games are enough if we can shortlist the players, that the core we are focusing on. As team management, we do understand which are players we are looking to focus on. If we have clarity then I think 20 games are enough to work on those certain areas. We have always been a good 50-over format team, just some areas to fine-tune and 20 games are enough to do that."

