India vs Sri Lanka Today Match Prediction: Who will win IND vs SL Asia Cup final? Top performers, probable XI

India vs Sri Lanka Today Match Prediction: With one eye on the Asia Cup and the other one on the World Cup, India and Sri Lanka meet each other in the final of the continental event in Colombo on Sunday. India's 10th Asia Cup final (ODI and T20I combined) and Sri Lanka's 12th. The two giants are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament and now will be up against each other for one last time at R Premadasa Stadium in the Asian tournament.

India were the first ones to book their place in the trophy match, while Sri Lanka had to play a do-or-a-die game against Pakistan to reach here. Both have a rich history in the Asian tournament with India winning the title most times - seven (both ODI and T20I), while Sri Lanka stand just behind the Men in Blue with six combined titles to their name.

India or Sri Lanka, who has the edge?

The Men in Blue looked dominant touch throughout the tournament but had a hiccup against Bangladesh. India have defeated Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in their journey to the top two and most of their batters are in form. Meanwhile, there have been different players standing tall in all the wins for Sri Lanka. It was the Charith Asalanka, who rose up to the occasion and took the Lankan Lions over the line in a tense chase against Pakistan in a must-win game. Dunith Wellalage has had some brilliance of moments with both - the bat and the ball and is a threat too.

Top performers prediction:

Batter prediction

Virat Kohli: The Indian star can be a player to watch out for. The pitch is expected to be slow and turning and players like Kohli can deal with such situations with ease. He has also hit a century in India's meeting with Pakistan and is a sure threat to the opposition.

Bowler prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner can be another threat to the opposition in the final. He has hit back his form to the best and has nine wickets in the tournament so far. He took a fifer against Pakistan and then a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the previous meet.

Match winner prediction: India

