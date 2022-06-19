IND vs SL: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka for limited-overs tour, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's cricket team arrived at Colombo on Sunday for its upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

When will the tour begin?

The tour is set to begin on June 23 and will end on 7th July.

Who is not on the team?

The squad will be without senior players like Mithali Raj, who has announced her retirement, and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami.

How many ODIs and T20Is are scheduled to be played?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led young Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Where will be the matches played?

The venues decided for the ODIs and T2OIs are Pallekele and Dambulla respectively.

The Sri Lanka Cricket welcomed the visiting team, coached by Ramesh Powar, on its arrival.

Prior to its departure, the Indian team underwent a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also interacted with NCA head VVS Laxman.

According to Harmanpreet, the tour was a great opportunity to build the team.

“We are working hard on our team, we have great combinations. And for us, it is a good tour to start, because first-time we are going to play without our seniors and a great opportunity for all of us to build a team,” Harmanpreet had said.

(Inputs from PTI)