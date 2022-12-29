IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav's 'BIG REVEAL' after BCCI announces squad for ODIs and T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav in action

IND vs SL: Starting January 3, 2023, India will take on Sri Lanka and the squad for the upcoming series was announced by the BCCI on December 27, 2022. The selection committee has promoted Suryakumar Yadav and he will now take the field as India's vice-captain in the T20 format. The rise of Suryakumar in 2022 is something that does not happen very often enough. His purple patch continues as he keeps on rising through the ranks. Irrespective of whatever happens in his career after this, SKY will always remember 2022 for the stellar performances that he delivered.

Surya has become a batting sensation all over the world, especially as far as the T20 format is concerned. His 360-degree gameplay even forced cricket fans to draw a parallel between him and the Proteas great AB de Villiers. No points for guessing but Surya is the highest run scorer for India in T20Is this year and has also registered two centuries. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has finally rewarded him for his impeccable show and they have promoted him. The Mumbai-based batsman has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team for the shortest format, the T20I format. India will take on Sri Lanka starting January 3, 2022, and Suryakumar Yadav will walk out with skipper Pandya as India's vice-captain.

After the announcement Suryakumar Yadav said:

I have been recognized for my performances in the recent past. I was not expecting this, not at any point, but maybe, my performances earned me this reward. I feel pretty happy about it but the focus remains to perform for India and leave my impact on every game that I play. My dad informed me about the promotion. He is the one actually who is pretty active on social media. He sent me the team list and said not to take any kind of pressure and enjoy my game. I had to pinch myself to believe this. I don't carry any extra pressure and I just focus on enjoying my game.

The Indian selectors made many massive changes in the ODI and the T20I format. Stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not a part of the T20I team and Hardik Pandya has been assigned with the leadership role. As far as the ODIs are concerned, Hardik will be India's vice-captain despite KL Rahul's presence in the side. Rishabh Pant has been rested for both formats, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has lost his spot in the ODI side.

