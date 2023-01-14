IND vs SL | Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan need to wait for opportunities: Vikram Rathour ahead of 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Vikram Rathour addressed media ahead of India's 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 3rd ODI | The Indian Cricket Team clinched another home series win against Sri Lanka when Rohit Sharma's men defeated Dasun Shanaka's side in the second ODI on Thursday. The Indian team is preparing for the fabled ODI World Cup, which will be played at their home later this year. The Indian team is looking for their best combination and fielding different players in different situations. However, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has stated that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will need to wait for their opportunities in the ODI format.

Speaking ahead of the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, Rathour addressed the media. "They are not forced (to sit out), I mean, the others are doing good as well. As players they do understand that, and they need to wait for their opportunity, and they are preparing for that, they train hard and whenever that opportunity comes, they do well and hold on to their places," Rathour said.

'Kishan is picked to open' - Rathour

Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed that the team will give a fair run to Shubman Gill, while Ishan Kishan will have to make way. On being asked whether Kishan can make his way into the team as a middle-order player, Rathour did not give up on the idea, however, stated that he is picked to open. "At the moment, he has been picked as an opener but as a batting unit we are flexible and if there is a need to try somebody like Ishan in the middle order, we might have to. At the moment though, he is being looked at as an opener.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in T20Is, however, the Mumbai Indians batter has not the ODI world by a storm. On Yadav Rathour said, "He has great potential, he has been in great form, it is great to have him in the reserve, and hopefully, when the time comes, he will take that opportunity and do well for the team. It is great to have a such versatile player in the team."

'20 games enough for World Cup preparation' - Rathour

Rathour also stated that playing 20 games ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup is enough to focus on the core group of players. "I think, 20 games are enough if we can shortlist the players, that the core we are focusing on. As team management, we do understand which are players we are looking to focus on. If we have clarity then I think 20 games are enough to work on those certain areas. We have always been a good 50-over format team, just some areas to fine-tune and 20 games are enough to do that."

Rathour also stated that the team encourages lower-order batters to bat in the nets. He added that getting runs at the lower order is crucial and having players like Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar is a boost for the team. Rathour looks for his team to improve in certain areas while playing Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the series on Sunday. India are leading the three-match series by 2-0 and will play the final game at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

