IND vs SL: Star India batter asks for rest and 'THIS' youngster might be called up for upcoming series

IND vs SL: As soon as 2023 rings in, India will start with their preparations for the all-important 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The upcoming World Cup will be contested on Indian soil and India will certainly fancy their chances to win the trophy after 12 years. India had last won the trophy in 2011 and since then, there has been a drought and the men in blue will look to put an end to it. There is conjecture around Rohit Sharma's fitness and his availability for the entire series, but we certainly will have to wait till the time is announced.

Interestingly, the Chetan Sharma-led committee has been assigned the duty of selecting the squad that will take on Sri Lanka starting January 3, 2022. Post India's T20 World Cup debacle in the semi-finals against England, the selection committee was sacked, but now they are the ones who will select the final squad.

Is Kohli to be rested?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESVirat Kohli in T20 World Cup

Media reports have it that former India captain Virat Kohli has asked for rest and is unlikely to be a part of the T20I series. There were several murmurs that the BCCI has decided to move ahead of Kohli and Rohit as far as the T20I format is concerned. Virat Kohli's last T20I for India was in the World Cup against England in the semi-final. After that, he was completely rested for the New Zealand series.

Will Yash Dhull make it to the Indian squad?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESYash Dhull in training nets

According to a report published in Cricbuzz, the selection committee is planning to include India U-19 team's World Cup winning-captain, Yash Dhull in their plans and the selectors might consider him in the squad that is to be picked up for the Sri Lanka series. The report says that Dhull will be one of the players to watch out for in the selection meeting. Dhull rose to fame after he led India to the U-19 World Cup victory in February earlier this year. Dhull after his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy smashed 363 runs at 72.60 and registered a strike rate of 131.52. Dhull who was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2022 had been on the bench for the entire IPL season but he has been retained by the franchise and he will fancy his chances in the 16th edition of the tournament.

