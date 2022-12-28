IND vs SL: Sri Lanka announce 20-member squad for India tour, name Wanindu Hasaranga as vice captain in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka announce 20-member squad for tour to India

IND vs SL: The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday announced a 20-member squad set to tour India for a limited-overs series in January 2023. The team will be led by Dasun Shanaka in both formats, while all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been named as their vice-captain for the T20Is. In ODIs, Kusal Mendis will be Shanaka's deputy.

Avishka, Samarawickrama make return

Sri Lanka have recalled star batter Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama for the 6 limited overs outing against India. Avishka has made a return to the national side after an injury kept him out of action for months. His last appearance came in February 2022 against Australia.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama has also made a return to the side after the last playing in July 2021 against India. Both the players had a stellar outing in the Lanka Premier League. Avishka was the top scorer in the tournament, while Samarawickrama was the second-highest run-getter.

Before Sri Lanka, India had also announced their squad for the two series against Sri Lanka. India rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for the ODIs, while Pant and Dhawan were not included in both formats. BCCI named Hardik Pandya as their captain for the T20Is, while Sharma will lead the side in the ODIs.

Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for the India tour:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

