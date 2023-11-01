IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma only 7 sixes away from creating an all-time record in World Cup

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
India skipper Rohit Sharma is in amazing form at the ongoing World Cup. He has so far scored 398 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 119.16 and is looking good to add a lot more runs to his tally in the upcoming matches. India are set to face Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) in Mumbai.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2023 18:46 IST
Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Team India is in great form at the moment and is the only unbeaten side in World Cup 2023. The hosts have won all their six matches so far under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. One of the major reasons for the team's good show especially with the bat is the captain leading from the front opening the innings. 

Even as Shubman Gill hasn't clicked at the top, Rohit has taken the onus of scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs that has more often than not got India off to a flyer. In the process, the man has hit a massive 20 sixes in the tournament so far having already amassed 398 runs at an average of 66.33 and a strike-rate of 119.16. Interestingly, there is every possibility that Rohit Sharma will go past Chris Gayle's record of hitting most sixes in a single World Cup edition.

The Universe Boss had smacked 26 maximums during the 2015 World Cup in six matches when he had also scored a double century while amasing 340 runs in six matches. Eoin Morgan came close to him in the 2019 World Cup as the then England skipper stunned many hitting 22 sixes in 11 matches he played.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is next in this list with 21 sixes in seven matches in the 2015 ODI World Cup that was played in Australia and New Zealand. Rohit is at the fourth position at the moment with 20 sixes in the ongoing World Cup edition while David Warner is also closing in on the record with 19 maximums. South Africa's in-form opener Quinton de Kock too has been in terrific touch smashing four centuries in World Cup 2023 and has smashed 18 sixes so far.

Most sixes in a single World Cup edition

Player Sixes World Cup edition
Chris Gayle 26 2015
Eoin Morgan 22 2019
AB de Villiers 21 2015
Rohit Sharma 20* 2023
David Warner 19* 2023
* denotes the World Cup edition is still in progress and numbers can change

