IND vs SL | Lot of credit goes to these guys: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill praise support staff after series win

IND vs SL | Rohit Sharma led Indian Cricket team on Sunday clinched another ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. The Men in Blue defeated Dasun Shanaka's side in the 3rd and final ODI by 317 runs to clean-sweep the visitors. India's batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were brilliant with the bat as they hit their tons, while Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball in hand. After the win, the team's star batters Kohli and Gill displayed a kind gesture and thanked the Indian support staff for their continous effort to train the Indian team.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, both Kohli and Gill can be seen reflecting on their performances in the match and crediting the throwdown experts for providing them with quality training. "All three of them have given us world-class training every time we play. They challenge us in the nets as any 145 or 150-kmph pacer does. They always try to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly," Kohli said.

The former Indian captain added, "At times, it feels very intense. Honestly, for me, that has been the difference in my career. From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today, a lot of credit has to go to these guys, who have given us practice regularly and their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their names and faces because behind our success a lot of effort has been put in by these guys." Meanwhile, Gill also hailed the throwdown expert trio of D Raghavendra, Dayanand Garani and Nuwan Seneviratne. "These three combined would have had 1200 to 1500 wickets. They prepare us for all kinds of conditions heading into the match,” Gill said.

The two cricketers also reflected on their performances in the series. "It's a great start (to 2023). As I told Surya, it's been a while since I have started a year like this. Getting a hundred and then another and getting the man of the series. I am happy, I can start the World Cup year like this. When I start like this and I start feeling confident, things usually go well, Kohli said on his performance. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by a record margin of 317 runs. The Indian team outplayed Sri Lanka in both departments at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Batting first, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's brilliant tons took India to a massive 390-run total. Rohit Sharma missed out on the opportunity to play big innings as he got out for 42. Gill carried his form and smashed a ton after a fifty in the 1st ODI. He hit 116 off 97 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 46th ODI ton as he went on to hit 166 off 110 balls. In reply, Sri Lanka were never in the chase. They were simply outclassed by some brilliant bowling by the Indians. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack as he scalped 4 wickets. Sri Lanka were brought 9 down at 73 and the last batter Ashen Bandara could not come out due to injury, which gave India the victory. India will next host New Zealand in a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series, starting on January 18.

