IND vs SL Live score: Abhishek Sharma wreaks havoc once again, as Sri Lanka are put in pressure

India and Sri Lanka engage in their final Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Indian team
Indian team Image Source : AP
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

India take on Sri Lanka in their last Super Fours clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have made two changes to the playing XI as Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have been dropped from the playing XI. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, made one change as Janith Liyanage came in place of Chamika Karunaratne. Sri Lanka meanwhile won the toss and elected to bowl first.

