IND vs SL: IPL star in line for debut in absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma?

The Indian squad for the three-match T20I series beginning on January 3 was announced on Tuesday. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the series and this has created a chance for young players to make their debut. Among the youngsters, there is a player who can soon be seen playing in the blue jersey.

Rahul Tripathi who was included in the Indian squad the previous few times but failed to make a cut in the playing XI was seen in brilliant form during the 2022 edition of the IPL. The 31-year-old is one of the best options in the absence of senior players.

Rahul's performance in IPL -

Rahul Tripathi scored 414 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2022. He was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for Rs 8.5 crores. Apart from Bangladesh, Rahul was included in the squads for games against South Africa, England, Ireland, and Zimbabwe series. It will be interesting to see whether Rahul gets a chance in playing XI.

Rohit Sharma will be missing the T20I series due to a thumb injury and Hardik Pandya is set to lead Team India in his absence. Suryakumar Yadav has been named the vice-captain for the series. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the T20I squad and will be playing the ODI series starting on the 10th of January.

Along with Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, and Mukesh Kumar are also in contention to make their T20I debut for India.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

