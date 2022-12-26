IND vs SL: Here's when Indian squad might be announced, big changes expected | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's squad for Sri Lanka series to be announced

IND vs SL: The Indian team after their 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh ended 2022 on a high. It is now time to assemble, regroup and work towards mission 2023, the all-important ODI (One day International) World Cup that will be played in India. After the 2022 T20 World Cup, the men in blue have a serious task at their hands to prepare for the World Cup and lift the coveted World Cup trophy after 12 years.

As the new year rings in, Sri Lanka will visit India for three ODIs and three T20Is. The first match of the series will be played on January 3, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad that will be pitted against Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka. As per reports, it is pretty much possible that the team might be announced on December 27, 2022. Interestingly, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee that had been sacked after team India's 2022 T20 World Cup debacle has been assigned to select the squad for the upcoming series. This might be the reason that a new selection committee hasn't been formed.

Will Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja return?

Few reports have it that Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are nearing match fitness and they might return for this series. The matter solely is in the hands of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and they will have their last say on this matter. If the NCA issues fitness certificates to them then they will certainly be in the scheme of things. Looking at how things have turned out to be after the T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya might be assigned the captaincy duties. Rohit Sharma's participation in the series is still uncertain and it will be interesting to see the route that the BCCI decides to take. Rohit had sustained a severe blow to his left thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh and he missed out on the entire Test series against the same opposition. As of now, there is no update, either on Rohit or on his injury.

Hardik Pandya might become the regular T20 captain

After the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee was sacked, rumour mills were set ablaze with the speculations that the BCCI is looking towards Pandya as the next T20I captain. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in 2024 and the BCCI certainly might have some plans for it. Hardik Pandya rose through the ranks after he led his franchise Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory in their maiden season. There will be many changes in the Indian T20 side and looking at the scenario, it looks pretty inevitable.

