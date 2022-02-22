Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
  5. IND vs SL: Hamstring injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20 series

IND vs SL: Hamstring injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20 series

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2022 20:17 IST
deepak chahar
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India pacer Deepak Chahar is out of the Sri Lanka T20 series.

Highlights

  • It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week
  • The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side
  • The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

"He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA," said a BCCI official.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.

The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

(Reported by PTI)

