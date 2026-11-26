Doha:

India A take on an unbeaten Sri Lanka A side in the semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 26. India had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have handed India a blistering start in the middle. The latter gone for 40 runs, while Abhishek scored a 37-ball half-century.

Now, captained by Tilak Varma, India A finished second in Group B with two wins from three outings and enter the knockout stage with strong batting momentum. Their final group-stage fixture against the UAE saw a dominant chase anchored by 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose record-breaking double century underlined the depth and aggression in India’s top order.

Supporting him in a well-balanced batting unit are skipper Varma and a middle order capable of accelerating through the middle overs. However, India’s bowling attack, which showed vulnerability earlier in the tournament, will need sharper discipline with the new ball and at the death against a settled opposition.

Sri Lanka A, led by Pavan Rathnayake, arrive as the tournament’s most consistent outfit after topping Group A without a defeat. Their campaign has been built on disciplined seam and spin combinations alongside structured, low-risk batting partnerships.

With conditions at the West End Park venue offering true bounce early before slowing down under lights, the toss could play a decisive role. For India A, containing Sri Lanka’s top order early will be key to neutralising their unbeaten run, while Sri Lanka will look to test India’s young batting lineup with early breakthroughs.