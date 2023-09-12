IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India bowled out on 213 runs to concede unwanted record against spin

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup match Sep 12, 2023

India recorded their sixth-lowest total in the Asia Cup (ODI) history as they were bowled out on just 213 runs against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match on Tuesday, September 12. Indian cricket team started on an attacking note with 80 runs in the first 11 overs without losing a wicket but the Sri Lankan spinners made a sensational comeback to dominate the first innings.

Dunit Wellalage, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner, took five wickets as Indian batters had no answer to the spin attack at Colomno's R Premadasa Stadium. India lost all ten wickets to spin for the first time in their ODI cricket history to concede an unwanted record whereas Sri Lanka became the first team to bowl out India with all wickets coming from spinners.

After a quick 80-run stand for the opening wicket, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka introduced Wellalage in the 12th over. The youngster gave the hosts an instant breakthrough with Shubman Gill's wicket on his first delivery. He then dominated the middle overs with a sensational spell where he picked the valuable wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in back-to-back overs.

Inda tried to make a comeback with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan adding 63 runs for the fourth wicket. But once again, Welllalage gave a breakthrough with Rahul's wicket in the 30th over to deny India a strong finish. He also dismissed Hardik Pandya to clinch his fifth wicket of the day and took a stunning flying catch to contribute to Ishan's wicket on Charith Asalanka's over. Asalanka then picked India's middle-lower order with four wickets and Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Axar Patel in the last over to put India out of misery.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

