IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs Sri Lanka match?

Team India will face Sri Lanka again in the final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India won the first match of the series. However, Sri Lanka levelled the series by winning the second game. Both teams will eye series win in the third and final match.

After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 10th of January.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the third match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of around 0% is expected in the third T20I.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 31% to 42% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 23 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 0% to 1% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Team Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama

