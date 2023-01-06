Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online?

India and Sri Lanka will again lock horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. Both teams have won one game each and will want to the series by winning the last match.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on the 7th of January, Saturday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will happen at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I online?

Live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for India (both T20I and ODI):

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

