IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs Sri Lanka match?

Team India will face Sri Lanka again in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The game will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India won the first match by 67 runs and the second game of the series by 4 wickets. The men in blue will eye a clean sweep in the third and final ODI.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the third match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 31% is expected in the third T20I.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 53% to 71% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 30 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 27 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 7% to 31% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match as the weather will be humidi. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling first considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

Team Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

