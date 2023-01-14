Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL, 3rd ODI | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Greenfield International Stadium

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Greenfield International Stadium

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI, Pitch Report | The pitch offers almost little to no help for seamers, but spinners who bowl slow can extract turn from this pitch.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2023 11:50 IST
IND vs SL, 3rd ODI - Pitch Report
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL, 3rd ODI - Pitch Report

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the 3rd ODI of the series. With the Men in Blue leading the series 2-0, Sri Lanka would want to put out a match-winning performance to salvage a win and finish the series on a high. Before the action begins, here is everything you should know about the venue of the final game. 

Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium is generally a pretty great batting track. The pitch offers almost little to no help for seamers, but spinners who bowl slow can extract turn from this pitch. 

There are just been one ODI played at this venue where India bowled West Indies just for 104.

Will Toss Matter? 

Since it is a dead rubber, India would want to test their bowlers with dew around and may opt to bat first. The safe decision, however, would be to bowl first. 

Solitary ODI - Numbers

  • Total matches: 1
  • Matches won bowling first: 1

Score Stats

  • Highest total recorded: 105/1 by IND vs WI
  • Lowest total recorded: 104/10 by WI vs IND
  • Highest score chased: 105/1 by IND vs WI

What are the full squads?

India's ODI squad

Related Stories
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines with bat as India seal 10th-straight series win vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines with bat as India seal 10th-straight series win vs Sri Lanka

Here's what Kuldeep Yadav said post IND vs SL, 2nd ODI; Will he be dropped again?

Here's what Kuldeep Yadav said post IND vs SL, 2nd ODI; Will he be dropped again?

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV?

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV?

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's ODI squad

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Also Read

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News