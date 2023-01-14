IND vs SL, 3rd ODI | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Greenfield International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL, 3rd ODI - Pitch Report

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the 3rd ODI of the series. With the Men in Blue leading the series 2-0, Sri Lanka would want to put out a match-winning performance to salvage a win and finish the series on a high. Before the action begins, here is everything you should know about the venue of the final game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium is generally a pretty great batting track. The pitch offers almost little to no help for seamers, but spinners who bowl slow can extract turn from this pitch.

There are just been one ODI played at this venue where India bowled West Indies just for 104.

Will Toss Matter?

Since it is a dead rubber, India would want to test their bowlers with dew around and may opt to bat first. The safe decision, however, would be to bowl first.

Solitary ODI - Numbers

Total matches: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 105/1 by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded: 104/10 by WI vs IND

Highest score chased: 105/1 by IND vs WI

What are the full squads?

India's ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's ODI squad

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

