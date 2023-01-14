IND vs SL, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India are 2-0 ahead in the 3-match series.

India and Sri Lanka would face off for the one final time in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. Having already won the ODI leg, India would want to be ruthless and try and whitewash the Lankans. Shanaka's men though would want to improve upon their performance and try and get a win under their belts.

Before the action begins, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held on the 15th of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on TV?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI online?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India's ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's ODI squad

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

